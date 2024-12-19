Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Toyo Buys SMD’s ROV Trencher for Japan’s Offshore Wind Sector

SMD ROV trencher (Credit: SMD)
SMD ROV trencher (Credit: SMD)

Toyo Construction has acquired a trenching ROV from underwater technology and services company SMD, as part of its investment strategy aimed at Japan’s emerging offshore wind sector.

The ROV will form part of Toyo’s expanding fleet of assets, with the business having also invested in a custom-built cable laying vessel (CLV) late last year.

The new SMD trencher will be used alongside the vessel to facilitate the safe and efficient burial of subsea cables.

“We chose to invest in this technology because of SMD’s prolific track recording in offshore wind, and of engineering excellence underwater globally. The team understood our unique requirements and adapted this vehicle into a bespoke product, suitable for our challenging operations.

“We look forward to using this vehicle to deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Tatsuyoshi Nakamura, COO at Toyo Construction.

“Toyo is a forward-thinking company on a mission to become one of the biggest names in Japan’s offshore wind farm construction sector. Among the first companies to enter this emerging market, Toyo has seized an opportunity to propel the clean energy transition forward.

“Our new partnership places Toyo firmly ahead of the curve; the trenching ROV supplied has been carefully tailored to excel in Japan’s challenging subsea environments, where seabed conditions can pose additional complications when laying cables,” added Matthew Woodward, sales and business development manager at SMD.

