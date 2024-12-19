Woodside and Chevron Swap Australian Oil and Gas and CCS Assets

Woodside and Chevron have agreed an asset swap in Australia to streamline their portfolios of oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

Woodside will acquire Chevron’s interest in the North West Shelf (NWS) Project, the NWS Oil Project and the Angel Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project, and transfer all of its interest in both the Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello Projects to Chevron.

Chevron will also make a cash payment to Woodside of up to $400 million.

More specifically, the proposed transaction will see Woodside transfer its 13% non-operated interest in the Wheatstone Project and 65% operated interest in the Julimar-Brunello Project and will acquire in exchange Chevron’s 16.67% interests in the NWS Project and the NWS Oil Project and a 20% interest in the Angel CCS Project.

“This transaction simplifies our portfolio, improving our focus and efficiency by consolidating our position in our operated LNG assets. It is immediately cash flow accretive and includes a cash payment upon both execution and completion.

“The transaction creates greater opportunity to fill emerging processing capacity and maximise value accretive recovery from the North West Shelf Project.

“It also provides greater alignment and improves the commercial prospects for the proposed Browse to North West Shelf Project.

“Additionally, this improves joint venture planning for decarbonisation opportunities at Karratha Gas Plant. Our increased equity in the Angel CCS Project also supports future development of this large-scale, multi-user carbon capture and storage hub in Western Australia,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside CEO.

The transaction is subject to authorities’ clearance, as well as to the completion of Julimar Phase 3 Project execution and handover which is expected in 2026, and the completion of certain ongoing abandonment activities.

The Julimar Phase 3 Project is a four well tie-back to the existing Julimar field production system and is currently in execution phase. Woodside will continue to operate the execution phase, transferring the asset to Chevron at project start-up. The transaction is expected to close in 2026

The NWS Project consists of a number of active joint ventures. Prior to completion of the transaction, Woodside has a participating interest of 33.33% and Chevron has a 16.67% participating interest in all of these joint ventures, apart from the NWS joint ventures with CNOOC.

For CLNG JV with CNOOC, Woodside’s participating interest is 25% and Chevron’s is 12.5%. For the Extended Interest JVs with CNOOC, Woodside’s participating interest is 31.567% and Chevron’s participating interest is 15.78%.

The NWS Oil Project consists of the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields development, including the Okha floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.