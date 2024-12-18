Ulstein Verft Commences outfitting for CSOV

The hull of the first TWIN X-STERN Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) for BS Offshore arrived Ulstein Verft on 18 December 2024. This milestone marks the start-up of the outfitting for Yard Number 320 at Ulstein Verft.

Ulstein Verft welcomed BS Offshore back at the shipyard. This will be their first ULSTEIN SX222 CSOV. The hull arrival marks a significant milestone in constructing this state-of-the-art vessel, designed to support the growing offshore wind industry. The SX222 design, known for its superior operational performance and seakeeping abilities, will ensure the vessel meets the highest efficiency and safety standards.

“What was just a signature on a piece of paper a few months ago is now taking shape,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director of BS Offshore.

“We are looking forward to our new innovative offshore vessels and have great expectations in their reliability, operability, and sustainability.”

The vessel is now positioned in the dock hall, where she will be secured and lighting installed. She will then undergo comprehensive outfitting, including installing electrical and mechanical systems, piping, accommodation, and system integration.

The hull was constructed at the Crist yard in Poland, and various Ulstein companies, including Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, Ulstein Poland, and Ulstein Verft, have carried out all the design and engineering.

“We are excited to welcome the hull and move into the next phase of this newbuild project," said Martinus Warholm, project manager at Ulstein Verft.

“The first vessel based on this design was delivered in the summer of 2024 and has proven record-low fuel consumption whilst on dynamic positioning. BS Offshore will receive a vessel representing the latest maritime innovations and will play a crucial role in supporting offshore wind operations.”

The SX222 CSOV is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a 3D-compensated crane and a Walk-to-Work gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities. The vessel also features a diesel-electric propulsion system with substantial battery energy storage, significantly reducing its environmental footprint, and is prepared for methanol as fuel.

The arrival of the hull is a key step towards the vessel’s completion, with final outfitting, commissioning, and testing to follow. The vessel is expected to be delivered in the summer of 2025, ready to support the offshore wind sector with modern, high-comfort accommodation for up to 132 crew and clients.

BS Offshore has previously built three offshore wind service vessels at Ulstein Verft. Yno 320 and the sister vessel, Yno 321, will be their first with the TWIN X-STERN.