Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035





Offshore Engineer interviewed global offshore energy expert Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, for insights on the emerging offshore floating wind market through 2035, detailing the investments that need to be made now in technology, vessels and people to power the growth.

Offshore floating wind projects have a very long gestation period, and with activity projected to ramp up globally through 2035 and beyond.

In this segment, the market overview, Lewis discusses the decisions that must be made starting now through the end of the decade to be adequately prepared for the opportunities that will present themselves.