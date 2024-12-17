Expro Teams Up with Petrobras for New Well Flowmeter Tech

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has signed a technology agreement with Petrobras for the development of a new non-intrusive flowmeter for the optimization of production from oil and gas wells.

The technology will provide flow rates and identify flow patterns, generating online and real-time data availability for control and monitoring of slug instabilities to increase efficiency and optimize production of wells.

The key requirement in this technology development is the non-intrusive aspect of the clamp-on design, as well as the absence of any radioactive source.

The first prototype is expected to be installed by the third quarter of 2027.

“The new flowmeter can target multiple scenarios where currently there are challenges understanding the flow pattern and enable the client to adjust the parameters in an effort to optimize the production of the wells on an individual basis. Further developments will allow the solution to be utilized in multiple applications,” said Gregorio Rodrigues, Expro Vice President of Well Flow Management.

“We are hopeful about the development of the technology, which will upgrade the optimization of production from producing wells. The technology has the potential to increase production, especially in slug flow scenarios, and it has the premise of easy implementation in the company's facilities, both onshore and offshore,” added Roberta Mendes, Petrobras General Manager for R&D&I in Exploration and Production.