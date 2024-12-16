Amanda Dasch named Ørsted Region Americas CEO

20+ year energy and renewable executive to lead 11 GW U.S. portfolio, continue driving build-out of new American energy industry.

Ørsted announced today it has selected Amanda Dasch as its new Region Americas CEO, tapping a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the U.S. energy sector and several international markets.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amanda to our leadership team and to draw from her 20+ years of energy experience in the U.S. to guide and advance our plans to build an American energy industry across technologies, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, and battery storage," said Rasmus Errboe, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, Ørsted. "Amanda joins a strong Region Americas team that is advancing a core market for our company, and I look forward to her joining us in January.”

Amanda joins Ørsted after approximately 20 years with Shell, most recently serving as Vice President, Renewable Generation Americas. In this role, she led offshore wind development in North America and the onshore and offshore renewable generation portfolio in South America. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility in production, development, and offshore exploration. In addition to her executive roles in the U.S., she held management positions in Brunei and The Netherlands, including as Vice President, Strategy and Portfolio for Shell’s upstream business.

"I'm proud to join Ørsted and build on the successes they've had in the United States establishing a new offshore wind energy industry and growing a multi-technology American energy platform, both critical to ensuring energy security and economic competitiveness," said Amanda Dasch, incoming Region Americas CEO, Ørsted. "The U.S. energy market needs more domestic energy, and Ørsted is well-positioned to help meet this demand in the years ahead. I look forward to meeting the team and putting my experience to work toward our common goal."

Over the past five years, Ørsted in the United States has grown to nearly 11 gigawatts of American energy in development, construction and operation, powering millions of homes and business across the country. Collectively, the company’s U.S. growth is creating local jobs, establishing manufacturing centers, re-building port infrastructure, reinvigorating the maritime industry and much more, all enabled by Ørsted’s $20 billion investment into American energy and local supply chains.

Amanda starts with Ørsted on January 13, 2025. Based in Boston, she currently serves on the board of directors for the American Clean Power Association, a position she will retain in her new capacity at Ørsted.