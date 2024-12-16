Expro Lands Contract to Support 52-Well P&A Campaign

Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded a contract valued at over $10 million for the provision of a well decommissioning solution in support of the 52-well plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign.

The solution combines subsea safety systems and surface processing design to enable both safe entry to the well and effective management of well fluids.

From its global support hub in Aberdeen, Expro will provide a surface fluid management package and its 7-3/8-inch large-bore subsea test tree assembly (SSTTA) with surface tree and controls, providing dual barrier and disconnect capability to facilitate re-entry into the subsea wells.

The name of the client has not been disclosed.

Expro has supplied subsea safety systems and well test equipment to this client for almost 15 years and was involved in the construction of many of the 52 wells now being plugged and abandoned.

“Having been involved in the development phase for many of these fields, we have gained a life of well experience that will be invaluable for this P&A campaign.

“The contract reinforces our reputation as the leading provider of subsea safety systems and surface well test equipment, including within the P&A sector,” said Iain Farley, Expro’s Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.