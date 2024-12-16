Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Argeo Inks Five-Year Offshore Site Investigation Agreement with TotalEnergies

(Credit: Argeo)

Norwegian energy services firm Argeo has signed a five-year frame agreement with TotalEnergies for offshore site investigation services.

The agreement has a fixed five-year term, with two optional one-year extensions, allowing for a total duration of up to seven years.

The agreement with TotalEnergies will take effect immediately and is designed to streamline and accelerate global procurement processes, enabling Argeo to respond to project requirements and opportunities and deliver work on both short-term and long-term engagements.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward in our partnership with TotalEnergies. It reflects a shared vision of agility and innovation that will enable us to seize opportunities swiftly and deliver exceptional value over the validity of the agreement,” said Trond Crantz, CEO of Argeo.

