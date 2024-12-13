Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Inpex Joins Norway’s Trudvang CCS Project

(Credit: Inpex)
(Credit: Inpex)

Japan’s top oil and gas producer Inpex has joined Trudvang carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore Norway, by acquiring 30% of Sval Energi’s 40% share in the scheme.

Trudvang CCS is a large-scale CCS project that aims to cumulatively store over 200 million tons of CO2 within Exploration License (EXL) 007 located in the northern North Sea approximately 15 kilometers east of the Sleipner CCS Project, which has a track record of injecting and storing CO2 for over 20 years.

Trudvang CCS will inject CO2 into the same reservoir as Sleipner CCS, raising expectations for stable and long-term injection and storage operations.

The transaction is expected to be completed upon fulfillment of conditions precedent including approval of the authorities.

Joining the project marks INPEX’s first foray into the carbon capture and storage (CCS) business in Europe.

Through its subsidiary Inpex Idemitsu Norge, Inpex is currently involved in numerous crude oil and natural gas projects in the northern Norwegian Sea, northern North Sea and Barents Sea.

Following the completion of the transaction, Vår Energi will be the operator of Tudvanc CCS project, with 40% share, along with Storegga Norge with 30% percent, and Inpex Idemitsu Norge with 30% interest.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RINA)

RINA to Conduct Pre-FEED Study for Petronas’ CCS Project...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Permits and Funding in Place for UK’s First Offshore CCS...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Sweden: New Offshore Wind not Commercially Viable

Sweden: New Offshore Wind not

Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go for UK’s CCS Projects Work

Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go

Australian Operator Retains EnerMech’s Crane Maintenance Services

Australian Operator Retains En

Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Philippines Gets Gov Backing

Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Off

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine