Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM Offshore Wind Energy

(c) Bednarek / Adobestock
(c) Bednarek / Adobestock

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced today that it is issuing a Determination of Competitive Interest in two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The determination comes after an unsolicited request from Hecate Energy Gulf Wind LLC expressing interest in acquiring a commercial wind energy lease for WEA options C and D.  

On July 29, 2024, BOEM published a Request for Competitive Interest (RFCI) in the Federal Register seeking feedback on Hecate’s unsolicited lease request. Invenergy GOM Offshore Wind LLC expressed interest in WEA options C and D. BOEM has deemed both Hecate and Invenergy to be legally, technically, and financially qualified to hold an OCS renewable energy lease in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result of this review, BOEM has determined that competitive interest exists in the RFCI areas.

“The Gulf of Mexico remains an attractive option for offshore wind energy development,” said Gulf of Mexico Regional Director Jim Kendall. “We are excited about the future of this emerging sector in the region.”

BOEM will move forward with the competitive lease process and proceed to hold the next offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico in 2026. The next step in that process will be to continue to analyze the other comments received in response to the RFCI and evaluate which portions of WEA options C and D, and other potential WEA options, are best suited for sale. BOEM will release draft WEAs for public input early next year.

A notice announcing the determination of competitive interest will publish in the Federal Register on Dec. 13, 2024. For more information on the notice and offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico, see the BOEM website: https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/gulf-mexico-activities.

Energy Government Update Offshore Energy Coastal/Inland Drilling Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Jonathan Parkes, Commercial Director at TWMA (c) TWMA

TWMA Appoints Group Commercial Director
(c) Jittapon / Adobestock

Petrobras Slashes Platform Decommissioning Budget

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Shell to add Two Wells at GoM Perdido Platform

Shell to add Two Wells at GoM

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM Offshore Wind Energy

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM

Woodside’s North West Shelf Project Gets Australian Gov’s Approval

Woodside’s North West Shelf Pr

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine