RINA to Conduct Pre-FEED Study for Petronas’ CCS Project in Malaysia

Italian classification and marine engineering consultancy RINA has secured a contract from Petronas CCS Solutions to carry out a pre-FEED study for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Malaysia.

The contract covers the Northern hub, located in Kerteh, and Southern hub, located in Kuantan.

RINA’s work scope covers the Northern hub’s onshore terminal, jetty, and pipeline, the Southern hub’s onshore terminal, and the offshore pipeline and platform.

The work entails developing detailed plans for the infrastructure needed to manage CO2, from its capture at industrial sites to its transportation via pipelines and subsequent storage in depleted offshore reservoirs.

These facilities will be crucial in capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial sources and securely storing them in offshore geological formations.

The pre-FEED study, expected to be completed by the end of 2024, will provide an optimized engineering plan for the collection, transport, and storage of CO2.

“This contract reinforces RINA’s strategic partnership with PETRONAS and marks a significant step in our expansion within Southeast Asia.

“The CCS project is not only critical for reducing CO2 emissions but also represents an important contribution to the global carbon reduction effort. Our technical expertise, demonstrated through several rounds of technical clarification, was a key factor in securing this project,” said Enrico Beccaceci, ASEAN Engineering Integration Senior Manager at RINA.

The CCS project is expected to capture millions of tonnes of CO2 annually, reducing the environmental impact of key industrial sectors. The captured CO2 will be permanently stored in offshore geological formations, such as depleted oil fields, leveraging Malaysia's natural subsurface structure.