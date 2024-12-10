Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex. Traditional platforms come with high costs, challenging deployments, and constant maintenance, making it difficult for onsite engineers to access the offshore data they need to operate safely & efficiently.

Sofar Ocean’s new white paper reveals how their Spotter Platform simplifies subsea data collection by:

  • Significantly lowering the total cost of ownership for an offshore platform that collects real-time surface and subsurface data (waves, currents, acoustics, temperature, etc.).
  • Streamlining deployment of modular configurations that adapt to diverse offshore needs.
  • Enabling remote monitoring with real-time access to data via satellite and cellular.

Spotters collect data for environmental site assessments, turbine installations, port operations, and other offshore activities - all at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms.

Technology New Products Offshore Energy Ocean News Subsea Technology Digitalization Ocean White Paper

Related Offshore News

(c) Jittapon / Adobestock

Petrobras Slashes Platform Decommissioning Budget
(c) artjazz / Adobestock

BOEM ID's Environmental Measures for NY Bight Wind

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Offshore White Paper: Lower th

EIA: US Crude Imports to fall to lowest level since 1971

EIA: US Crude Imports to fall

TotalEnergies Wraps Up Acquisition of SapuraOMV’s Gas Assets

TotalEnergies Wraps Up Acquisi

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Heavy Lift O&M Hub at ABP’s Welsh Port

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Hea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine