TWMA Appoints Group Commercial Director

Drilling waste management specialist, TWMA, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Parkes as its new Group Commercial Director. This strategic hire comes as the Aberdeen-based company continues to build on a period of rapid international growth and expansion.

Joining the company in October 2024, Jonathan brings 20 years of commercial and strategic expertise across the energy market. His new role follows seven years at an energy, maritime and defence company where he held the position of Divisional Director.

His extensive experience and proven track record in growing companies in new international markets will play a pivotal role in driving TWMA’s continued commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable drilling waste management solutions globally.

In his new role, Jonathan will focus on advancing TWMA’s international growth strategy, particularly targeting expansion into new geomarkets and driving forward future innovation in the sector. His expertise will be instrumental in fostering opportunities across diverse regions and enhancing the company's global presence.

This announcement follows TWMA’s recent major expansion in the Middle East and its recognition as a finalist in the prestigious Northern Star Business Awards in the Driving Sustainability category. These milestones highlight the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions and strengthens its position as a global leader in environmental innovation within the energy sector.