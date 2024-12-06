NOIA Reacts as BOEM Announces Next Steps for GoM Oil & Gas

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito issued the following statement after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico:

"We are pleased to see BOEM finally moving forward with the next step toward the first Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale of the 2024-2029 offshore leasing program. This is not just about securing a lease sale in 2025; it's about affirming the Gulf’s pivotal role in bolstering our energy security, driving economic growth, and enhancing our geopolitical strength.

"While this advancement is welcome, we believe this process should have been initiated concurrently with the development of the full 2024-2029 Leasing Program to avoid delays in oil and gas leasing activities. The Gulf of Mexico is more than just an energy source; it's a cornerstone of economic stability, energy innovation, job creation, and environmental stewardship. The Gulf of Mexico oil and gas program shines as the primary funding mechanism for conservation and recreation efforts, including funding for our treasured national parks.

"As we look forward to this lease sale, NOIA stresses the importance of maximizing available acreage. The Gulf's strategic value lies in its capacity to deliver energy efficiently, support thousands of American jobs, and offer a pathway to lower carbon energy solutions on a global scale. Oil production from the Gulf of Mexico is recognized by various independent studies to be among the lowest-carbon intensive barrels in the world. It’s clearly better to produce our energy from the Gulf of Mexico than for the global market to rely upon foreign sources with higher emissions and weaker environmental performance.

"Furthermore, we urge Congress and the incoming administration to reassess the limited schedule of only three lease sales in the current offshore program and take steps to restore our leasing program to bolster investment in U.S. projects. A more robust schedule would better reflect the Gulf's indispensable role in our energy landscape and support both energy development and environmental stewardship. NOIA is committed to working with all stakeholders to advocate for policies that uphold the Gulf of Mexico as a key pillar in energy security, economic progress, and total U.S. energy leadership."