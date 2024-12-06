First Jacket Foundation for CVOW Substation Sets Sail from Danish Port

The first jacket foundation for the substation of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project has departed from the Danish Port of Esbjerg and is on its way to the United States to be installed at the country’s largest offshore wind farm.

The first of three offshore jacket foundations, standing 60-meter-tall and weighing approximately 2,445.6 tonnes, has been shipped from the production site at the Port of Esbjerg where it was manufactured.

The jacket foundation will serve as one of the supporting elements for an offshore transformer station for Dominion Energy’s 2.6 GW CVOW project.

“Producing and transporting these foundations require both the right equipment and effective collaboration. Our infrastructure and capacity to handle heavy and complex constructions are crucial for ensuring a smooth process, which demands careful planning and close cooperation between technicians, logisticians and operators,” said Jesper Bank, CCO of Port Esbjerg.

CS Wind Offshore, previously known as Bladt Industries before the acquisition of South Korea-based CS Wind in 2023, has manufactured the gigantic jacket foundations, designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the Atlantic, where strong currents and winds place high demands on stability.

Semco Maritime has provided critical technical expertise, designing and installing electrical systems, emergency power solutions and inter-array cables connecting the transformer stations to the wind turbines’ power grid.

The CS Wind Offshore and Semco Maritime consortium was selected by Dominion Energy in 2021 to deliver three 880 MW offshore substations for the project.

CVOW is located approximately 40 kilometers off the coast of Virginia Beach, and, once fully operational within the coming years, will include 176 wind turbines that will provide enough power to supply 660,000 Virginia households.