Macquarie-backed Offshore Sind Developer Corio Cuts Jobs

Corio Generation, the UK-based offshore wind developer backed by Australia's Macquarie Group, plans to cut a small number of jobs roles, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Ballooning costs due to technical and supply chain problems and high interest rates has had many offshore wind sector companies review investments or undertake restructurings.

"As with many companies in the offshore wind sector, we are making some organizational changes to ensure Corio remains efficient and focused on the delivery of our projects in our key markets," the spokesperson added.

The job cuts were first reported by Bloomberg News, citing a person familiar with the matter who added they will impact less than 10% of Corio's total workforce.

Reuters previously reported Macquarie was exploring a potential sale of Corio.

(Reuters)

