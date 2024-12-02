Lloyd’s Register Clears Vard’s Two Methanol-Ready Offshore Wind CSOVs

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, part of Fincantieri Group, has secured Lloyd’s Register’s Approval in Principle (AiP) of the methanol fueling system for two offshore wind Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) being built for North Star.

With the AiP, the two ships will be amongst the first prepared for conversion to green fuels in the wind market.

The CSOVs are of VARD 422 design and are tailor-made for the UK’s infrastructure support vessel operator North Star, with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion solutions.

VARD 4 22 is Vard’s first methanol ready project, and since the contract was signed between North Star and Vard in May 2023, the two companies have collaborated with Lloyds Register to gain the approval for methanol as fuel for the vessels.

The approval has been through two levels of risk analysis and adjustment of the design to enable the future use of methanol as a fuel.

The ships have a high degree of preparation for the conversion and can be transitioned to methanol in line with the engine manufacturers scheduled release of the conversion kit.

CSOVs have the length of approximately 95 meters and a beam of about 19.5 meters, and can accommodate 111 persons on board.

“This is an important step for Vard in our continuous work to lead the technological and green transition. With this approval in principle, we are assuring that we stay relevant in the market, meeting current and future needs from our customers,” said Thomas Brathaug is Vice President in the Project Management department at Vard.

“Our commitment to methanol-ready vessels is essential in future-proofing North Star's fleet for the low-carbon transition in offshore wind operations.

“This AiP from Lloyd’s Register validates the robust design approach we've taken alongside VARD and prepares us to adopt green fuel technologies as available, aligning with our sustainability goals and the evolving needs of the renewables market,” added James Bradford, North Star Chief Technology Officer.

“The maritime industry is making significant progress towards the widespread adoption of zero-carbon fuels. We are delighted to collaborate with North Star and VARD in advancing new technologies for emission reduction and highlighting the Norwegian maritime cluster’s expertise and ambition.

“We are committed to supporting the industry's safe and sustainable shift to zero and near-zero carbon fuels and ensuring this innovative project prioritizes safety, reliability and sustainability,” noted Mark Darley, Chief Operations Officer at Lloyd's Register.