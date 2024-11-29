Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
A-O-S Welcomes Its Third CTV for Offshore Wind Market

M/V Guarder CTV (Credit: A-O-S)
M/V Guarder CTV (Credit: A-O-S)

American Offshore Services (A-O-S) has taken delivery of a hybrid-ready ready Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), the third G-Class vessel for the company in 2024, which will support the development of offshore wind industry on the United States’ East Coast.

The vessel, named M/V Guarder, has been designed and developed in partnership with Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) to transfer technicians and equipment to the rapidly expanding offshore wind industry, a service crucial for constructing and maintaining wind energy infrastructure.

As a ‘future-proof’ platform, M/V Guarder is fully prepared to convert to hybrid. With the capacity to accommodate 24 passengers and a strong focus on comfort, Guarder stands out as one of the largest and most capable CTVs in the United States.

The 30-meter, Jones Act-compliant catamaran is purpose-built to meet the demands of the offshore wind industry.

"We have taken delivery of three vessels in three quarters. The industry is growing and the demand for CTVs is steady. As I said earlier this year, we are just getting started. We are dedicated to serving the offshore wind industry and we strive to be the best at what we do,” said Michael Burbelo, Managing Director at A-O-S.

A-O-S is owned in partnership between Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G) and Orion Infrastructure Capital, one of the leading U.S. investment firms focused on energy and infrastructure

