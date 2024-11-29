Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater Geoservices Gets Another Seismic Survey in India

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a large-scale 2D seismic survey on the continental shelf margin off the west coast of India.

The project, which will span 15,500 line-kilometres, demonstrates Shearwater's dedication to supporting India’s seismic exploration efforts.

SW Thuridur will be conducting this 2D seismic survey for approximately five months, starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. This project, part of India’s National Seismic Program (NSP), plays an important role advancing India's strategic approach to map key un-appraised offshore areas.

 “At Shearwater we are pleased to continue to support India’s National Seismic Program by delivering this important 2D project. The data acquired will not only advance understanding of unappraised areas but will also lay the groundwork for future 3D seismic acquisition programs,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

To remind, Shearwater recently secured a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for a large 3D seismic survey off the east coast of India.

