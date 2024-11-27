Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Korean Operator Orders Offshore Wind CTV from Strategic Marine

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a contract with South Korea’s Yeosu Ocean for the construction of a StratCat 27 crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the country’s growing offshore wind market.

Designed by Strategic Marine’s partner BMT, the CTV is capable of incorporating multiple propulsion and engine options, coupled with a larger asymmetric superstructure ensuring ample interior space for a large range of operational requirements.

The hybrid-ready designed vessel will be tailored for Korean water conditions, featuring special adaptations like specific electrical components and layouts to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with Korean equipment spares.

The CTV will be able to accommodate up to 24 passengers and 3 crew members.

“This latest contract underscores our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge maritime solutions tailored to the needs of the Korean offshore wind industry. We are proud to play a role in supporting Korea’s renewable energy goals, and we look forward to the possibility of even more collaborations in the future,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

“We are delighted to partner with Strategic Marine in our joint quest towards a sustainable future. We look forward to instilling close collaboration with them for our further push into the Korean offshore wind sector and open a new era of mutual success and onward development,” added Jeong In-Hyun, Chairman of Yeosu Ocean.

Shipbuilding Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind CTV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Norwegian Offshore Wind)

Norway and South Korea Strengthen Offshore Wind Ties
(Credit: DNV)

DNV, Seatrium Team Up for Innovation in Marine and...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

US Court Ready to restart Citgo Auction

US Court Ready to restart Citg

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oi

Oil Slips as U.S. Gasoline Stocks Surprise

Oil Slips as U.S. Gasoline Sto

Korean Operator Orders Offshore Wind CTV from Strategic Marine

Korean Operator Orders Offshor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine