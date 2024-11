State-run explorer Oil India plans to lease up to seven drilling rigs in the next fiscal year starting April, chairman Ranjit Rath said on Tuesday.

The company has already deployed over 20 rigs, including one offshore rig, Rath added.

Oil India is also searching for an additional offshore drilling rig for the Kerala-Konkan basin, alongside other onshore drilling rigs, he said.





