Mocean Energy Raising Funds to Advance Wave Energy Tech

(Credit: Mocean Energy)
Scottish ocean energy pioneer Mocean Energy has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, Europe’s largest private market investment platform.

The campaign, which is now live, aims to finance the next phase of the company’s growth plans as it looks to mature its wave energy technology. 

Mocean Energy is working to transform the ocean energy space with innovative technology that utilises wave, solar and battery storage to deliver reliable, renewable power and communications.

The raising of further investment will be used to support Mocean Energy’s exciting evolution as the company aims to move from the research and development (R&D) and prototype phase to technology commercialization and internationalization.

“We are advancing our innovative technology in support of our ambition to become a global leader in the ocean energy space. This crowdfunding round is an opportunity to join us on this exciting journey as we deliver cutting-edge solutions to power a cleaner, greener future,” said Cameron McNatt, Managing Director at Mocean Energy.

Mocean Energy has already demonstrated the effectiveness of its wave and solar powered Blue X wave energy converter prototype - which can be paired with battery storage to deliver reliable green power - through the Renewables for Subsea Power program, and customer projects are now underway investigating the deployment of its commercial product, Blue Star. 

To date Mocean Energy has received support from industry and investors include Katapult Ocean, MOL, Equity Gap, TotalEnergies, Shell – Marine Renewable Program, and Wave Energy Scotland.

Mocean Energy Raising Funds to Advance Wave Energy Tech

