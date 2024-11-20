Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote Monitoring System

(Credit: AST Reygar)

AST Reygar has introduced its BareFLEET remote monitoring system, a solution designed to optimize Service Operation Vessels (SOV) performance in real-time, while providing long-term operational insights.

BareFLEET delivers actionable insights across key areas, including fuel consumption, emissions, vessel motion, gangway operability, and navigation activity.

The system was developed in response to challenges faced by SOV operators responding to unprecedented growth of offshore wind industry and rising demands for efficient maintenance operations.

When deployed across SOVs and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs), BareFLEET offers a unified view of wind farm operations, enabling operators to improve daily planning and refine long-term strategies for fleet optimization.

“BareFLEET provides an unparalleled level of detail in monitoring SOV performance, helping operators make informed decisions that improve efficiency and sustainability.

“By delivering real-time data and long-term trend analysis, BareFLEET enables operators to optimise vessel operations, ensure technician safety, and contribute to the offshore wind industry’s green energy goals,” said Daniel Clark, Managing Director of AST Reygar.

