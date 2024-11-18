Eco Wave Power Gets Permit for Its First US Wave Energy Project

Eco Wave Power has received the final Nationwide Permit (NWP) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its wave energy project at AltaSea’s premises at the Port of Los Angeles.

The milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of Eco Wave Power’s pioneering wave energy project, which is set to become the first onshore wave energy installation in the United States.

The permit, authorizes Eco Wave Power to install eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure.

The system will also include an energy conversion unit, comprised of two 20-foot shipping containers, which will be placed on the wharf deck and connected to the floaters.

With the conversion unit already shipped and located on site, Eco Wave Power plans to complete installation by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Also, with the permit in place, Eco Wave Power and Shell MRE will enter the execution phase of the project, in accordance with the pilot development agreement which was signed by the parties earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to receive this final permit and move one step closer to bringing wave energy to the U.S. This project represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a crucial step in advancing the global transition to renewable energy.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of AltaSea, the Port of Los Angeles, Shell MRE, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as we work to make wave energy a key part of the sustainable energy landscape,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power.