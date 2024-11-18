Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of Vard-Built CSOV

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has delivered a newbuild Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) to Norwind Offshore, which has been named Norwind Helm.

The vessel naming ceremony was held in Ålesund on November 15, 2024, marking the fifth vessel delivery from Vard to Norwind Offshore, a company that offers specialized vessels designed for advanced maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector..

The CSOVs designed and built for Norwind Offshore are tailor-made for world-wide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms.

Norwind Helm is of VARD 4 19 design. The vessel has a length of 85 meters, a beam of 19.5 meters, and is equipped with a height-adjustable and 3D motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a stand-alone 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.

The CSOV is able to accommodate 87 persons on board, and features a battery solutions installed for hybrid operations.

Norwind Helm is third vessel Vard delivered to Norwind Offshore in 2024.

“Norwind Offshore is very pleased to take delivery of newbuild 952 - Norwind Helm from VARD, also delivered ahead of schedule.

“This marks the completion of the construction program we started three years ago, and we have now taken delivery of five vessels from Vard. With these vessels, our company has established itself as a serious player in the offshore wind market, and we look forward to continuing the good work.

“It is especially nice to see that Norwind Helm goes straight into operation on assignment for one of the major wind turbine suppliers already tomorrow,” said Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore.

The hull of Norwind Helm was built at Vard Shipyards Romania - Braila and outfitted and finalized at Vard Brattvaag in Norway. The vessel has been delivered two weeks ahead of contractual delivery date.

Vessels delivered to Norwind Offshore in this vessel series include Norwind Breeze – 2022 (SOV), Norwind Gale – 2023 (CSOV), Norwind Hurricane – 2024 (CSOV), and Norwind Storm 2024 (CSOV).