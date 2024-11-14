Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia's FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Eyes Merger with MISC’s Offshore Unit

© Arjen / Adobe Stock
© Arjen / Adobe Stock

Malaysian offshore energy facilities provider Bumi Armada said on Thursday that it was in talks with MISC to explore a merger with the maritime conglomerate's offshore unit.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, Bumi Armada said they had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with MISC to explore a merger with its offshore business.

"The parties intend to co-operate in good faith and exclusively with each other to achieve the objectives of the proposed merger," it said.

Bumi Armada said the agreement will be effective for nine months from the date its signing and does not have any legal binding effect except on exclusivity and confidentiality.

Separately, MISC, in a Bursa Malaysia filing confirmed that it had entered an agreement with Bumi Armada.

It said the proposed merger was at an early stage of evaluation and there was no certainty that the ongoing discussions between both parties would result in an entry into any binding agreement nor the completion of the proposed merger.


(Reuters - Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru and Ashley Tang in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Tomasz Janowski)

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

FPSO Prosperity (Credit: ExxonMobil Guyana)

ExxonMobil Takes Ownership of FPSO Prosperity
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with China’s...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Malaysia's FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Eyes Merger with MISC’s Offshore Unit

Malaysia's FPSO Firm Bumi Arma

TotalEnergies Steps Up Methane Emissions Monitoring Efforts

TotalEnergies Steps Up Methane

Olympic Takes Delivery of Second CSOV from Ulstein

Olympic Takes Delivery of Seco

Noble Picks ABS Wavesight’s Solution for Offshore Assets’ Digital Recordkeeping

Noble Picks ABS Wavesight’s So

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine