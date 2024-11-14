Noble Picks ABS Wavesight’s Solution for Offshore Assets’ Digital Recordkeeping

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has selected ABS Wavesight’s eLogs electronic logbooks for digital recordkeeping across its entire fleet of offshore assets.

ABS Wavesight eLogs offers a comprehensive and streamlined approach to recordkeeping for both the maritime and offshore industry.

The secure digital platform replaces traditional paper logbooks, delivering a more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly solution for record management.

By leveraging advanced technologies such as cloud computing, ABS Wavesight eLogs enables accurate and real-time data capture and helps overcome risks associated with inaccurate and incomplete data and lost logbooks.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the offshore sector with the adoption of eLogs by Noble. This collaboration underscores the growing demand and need for advanced digital solutions that improve efficiency, safety and compliance, all while providing cost savings,” said Staci Satterwhite, CEO of ABS Wavesight.

"We are excited to adopt ABS Wavesight eLogs to help us further digitalize recordkeeping on our assets. This has been a welcomed change from the crews offshore with an increase in efficiency and accuracy. We are estimating a possible reduction in error rate of 46 percent in just a single logbook using this platform,” added Ben Sherwood, Supervisor, Marine Compliance and Inspection of Noble.