QatarEnergy Enters Exploration Block Offshore Egypt

QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement with Chevron to acquire a 23% working interest in the concession agreement for the North El-Dabaa (H4) Block, in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt.

According to the agreement, QatarEnergy will acquire a 23% interest, while Chevron, which acts as the operator, will retain a 40% interest.

The other partners on the block are Woodside with a 27% interest and Tharwa Petroleum Company, an Egyptian state company, with a 10% interest.

The North El-Dabaa (H4) Block lies about 10 kilometers offshore the Egyptian Mediterranean shore at water depths ranging between 100 and 3,000 meters.

“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to the oil and gas sector in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and further strengthens our partnership with our valued partner Chevron.”

"We look forward to the drilling of the first exploration well on this block and to a successful and promising outcome. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Egyptian authorities and our partners Chevron, Woodside, and Tharwa Petroleum for their support,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.