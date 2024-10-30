DeepOcean to Deliver Subsea Services for Vår Energi’s Oil Fields Off Norway

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured an inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) contract from Vår Energi for Goliat and Balder fields offshore Norway.

The scope of work, scheduled for 2025, also includes additional light construction work to be completed within the same year.

DeepOcean will provide subsea engineering, project management support, and ROV services, with the work set to be performed from the subsea vessel Olympic Ares.

“We are excited to further strengthen our relationship with Vår Energi. Over the past years, the company has demonstrated an impressive ability to grow their resource base through new thinking and challenging the status quo. This mindset aligns with DeepOcean and we look forward to providing safe and efficient services in the years ahead,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

Vår Energi is the third largest operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and the second largest exporter of gas from Norway. The award is a call-off under an existing frame agreement between DeepOcean and Vår Energi.

“Through combining the IMR- and the light construction scopes, our skilled workforce offshore and onshore can offer flexible and efficient execution to be planned together with Vår Energi,” added Olaf A. Hansen, managing director, DeepOcean Europe.