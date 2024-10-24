Did You know? Fancy Bear, Cozy Bear, Stately Taurus More Menacing Than They Sound

What drives cyber attackers and what are their main motives for malicious online activities? Who are the most prominent attackers in the maritime industry and how do they do it?

According to the report from Marlink’s Security Operations Center on cyber security threats, cyber attackers targeting the maritime industry had a few main motives.

Two of the main are operational disruption and financial fraud, where the attackers aim to disrupt or damage critical systems, causing significant interruptions to business operations, often with the intent of crippling an organization or industry.

Also, they exploit systems or individuals within the maritime industry to commit financial theft or fraud, often targeting monetary transactions, contracts, and sensitive financial data.

The main malicious groups observed during the first half of 2024, targeting the maritime sector include the following APT28 – also known as Fancy Bear, known for cyber espionage and targeting government, military, and political organizations.

The APT29, also referred to as Cozy Bear, group specializes in long-term cyber espionage campaigns targeting governmental, diplomatic, and healthcare sectors.

Amongst several more is also the Stately Taurus, a cyber espionage group known for targeting high-profile organizations, often focusing on intellectual property theft and sensitive business or government information.

