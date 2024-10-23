Did You Know? TOP 5 Vulnerabilities Exploited by Ransomware Groups

Cyber Security in the maritime and offshore energy space has come front and center, with new Cyber Security rules expected soon from the U.S. Coast Guard.

How will these new rules impact your bottom line? If you are in New Orleans on November 13, 2024, sign up now for a free lunch and moderated conference discussion on new United States Coast Guard (USCG) cyber security rules and their impact on the vessel owner/operators, OEMs and shipyards. Featured speakers include:

Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin Jr. , Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy (CG-5P), U.S. Coast Guard

Dain Detillier, Executive VP – LNG Operations, Harvey Gulf, LLC



Stewart Alpert, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Technology, Hornblower Group

Angeliki Zisimatou , Director, Cybersecurity, American Bureau of Shipping

Angeliki Zisimatou, Director, Cybersecurity, American Bureau of Shipping

Phillip Bannerman, VP Sales Americas, Marlink





, VP Sales Americas, Marlink Click here to sign up for free to the November 13 Cyber Security Event in New Orleans.

During the first half of the year, Marlink’s Security Operations Center actively monitored more than 1800 vessels across the maritime industry, including cargo ships, cruise liners, research vessels, superyachts, tankers, and offshore support vessels.

According the SOC report, during the first half of 2024 ransomware actors conducted attacks that exploited the following product vulnerabilities:

TOP 5 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities by Ransomware Groups





Microsoft SharePoint Server

(CVE-2023-29357)

(CVE-2023-24955)





Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) and MobileIron Core (CVE-2023-35082)

(EPMM) and MobileIron Core

(CVE-2023-35082)





ConnectWise ScreenConnect (CVE-2024-1709)

(CVE-2024-1709)





(CVE-2024-1709) Cisco Adaptive Security

Appliance (ASA) and Firepower

Threat Defence (FTD)

(CVE-2020-3259)





Fortinet FortiClient EMS (CVE-2023-48788)

(CVE-2023-48788)



