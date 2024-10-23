Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Portuguese Engineering Firm Launches Offshore Wind Branch

(Credit: Etermar Energia)
(Credit: Etermar Energia)

Portuguese maritime engineering company Etermar has launched Etermar Energia, a new branch dedicated to renewable energy, with a strong focus on offshore wind.

Energia Energia has been established with the aim to become a strategic partner for the development of offshore wind projects worldwide.

The company is strategically positioned to meet the needs of the global offshore wind market, with It has its own port facilities in Setúbal in Portugal, featuring a construction area of over 17 hectares (42 acres) and plans on expanding in 2026.

Etermar Energia is currently a partner in ONDEP, a Horizon Europe-funded project studying how to implement, test and improve the technology for harnessing the potential of wave energy. The company will cast reinforced concrete floating foundations and manufacture steel structures to be towed to Peniche.

Etermar Energia will also be producing reinforced concrete floaters in a project funded by Next Generation EU, coordinated by the Portuguese Alliance for Energy Transition. It also maintains an important partnership with ECOncrete to promote the growth of marine species on submerged concrete structures.

"We believe that Etermar's experience, technical capacity, and commitment to innovation, combined with our market knowledge and global network of partners, will make Etermar Energia a leading partner to players in the offshore wind market", said Luís Machado, Etermar Energia’s Executive Director.

