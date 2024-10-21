Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ørsted Sets Forth Proposal for New York’s Long Island Wind Project

(Credit: Ørsted)
(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted has submitted a finalized proposal for its Long Island Wind project, a 1,485 MW offshore wind project that could power up to one million New York homes with renewable energy.

With commercial operation starting in 2033, Long Island Wind would deliver up to 1,485 megawatts of offshore wind energy at stable and affordable pricing for New York homeowners and businesses for decades, according to the company.

The project would bring several billion dollars of in-state investment, coming on top of Ørsted’s existing investments and commitments in New York, including the more than $700 million of direct investments Ørsted is making in Long Island’s Suffolk County alone for its Sunrise Wind project.

The planned investments are contingent on Long Island Wind’s selection by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the successful execution of an Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate agreement with NYSERDA, and a final investment decision by Ørsted.

“America’s clean energy future is being forged right here in New York, and we’re proud to have played a pivotal role in positioning the Empire State as a national leader in offshore wind.

“We are ready to build on this momentum with our new Long Island Wind project, creating thousands of high-quality jobs from Long Island to the Capital Region, driving significant investment in the supply chain and workforce, and propelling New York toward its ambitious clean energy goals,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted.

Ørsted operates South Fork Wind – New York’s first offshore wind farm and America’s first utility-scale offshore wind project – and is currently building Sunrise Wind, slated to become New York’s second offshore wind farm.

Together with Long Island Wind, Ørsted’s projects are estimated to satisfy approximately 6% of New York’s total electricity demand.

