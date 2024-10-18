France Soon to Launch 9.2GW Offshore Wind Tender

France will launch tenders in coming months for two fixed and three floating wind farms totalling 9.2 gigawatts (GW), the energy ministry said in a decision published on Friday.

The projects will be built off the coast of Fecamp, northwest France, as well as in waters off Brittany, the western Gascogne Gulf and the southern Mediterranean coast.

The new installations are part of national plans to have 45 GW by 2050, energy minister Olga Givernet told reporters during a visit to Fecamp.





