France Soon to Launch 9.2GW Offshore Wind Tender

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock
France will launch tenders in coming months for two fixed and three floating wind farms totalling 9.2 gigawatts (GW), the energy ministry said in a decision published on Friday.

The projects will be built off the coast of Fecamp, northwest France, as well as in waters off Brittany, the western Gascogne Gulf and the southern Mediterranean coast.

The new installations are part of national plans to have 45 GW by 2050, energy minister Olga Givernet told reporters during a visit to Fecamp.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and America Hernandez; editing by David Evans)

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

Iberdrola and Masdar Install All 50 Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm (Video)

France Soon to Launch 9.2GW Offshore Wind Tender

Hellenic Cables Secures Inter-Array Cabling Contract for NJ Offshore Wind Farm

Hungary’s MOL and Turkish Petroleum Join Forces for Hydrocarbon Exploration

Scottish 450 MW Offshore Wind Farm Produces First Power

