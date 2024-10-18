Scottish 450 MW Offshore Wind Farm Produces First Power

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, has generated first power to the UK’s national grid.

When fully complete, the wind farm will consist of 54 wind turbines generating up to 450 MW of clean, green electricity, enough to power around 375,000 homes, and will help offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

Over the coming months, all 54 turbines will be put into operation, with the full commissioning expected by summer 2025.

“We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone for NnG and over the coming months we look forward to even more clean electricity being sent to the grid.

“NnG is a pivotal project in the EDF Renewables UK and Ireland portfolio as we accelerate towards a net zero future where clean energy powers our lives,” said Ryanne Burges, Director of Offshore and Ireland for EDF Renewables.

“NnG is an important project for ESB and we welcome the much-anticipated export of first power from the project. We look forward to the wind farm becoming fully operational next year.

“It will contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions from UK electricity generation, play an important part in the economy of the east coast of Scotland and in turn help deliver on ESB’s net zero ambition,” added Paul Lennon, Head of Offshore Wind and Hydrogen at ESB.