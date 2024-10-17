Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Introduces Sanctions on Russian Oil and LNG vessels

© Evgenii Bakhchev / Adobe Stock
© Evgenii Bakhchev / Adobe Stock

Britain has imposed sanctions on 18 further Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels, the largest batch of sanctions to date against the country's so-called "shadow fleet," the government said on Thursday.

Britain says the 'shadow fleet' uses illicit practices to avoid Western restrictions on Russian oil.

The government said it was working with maritime authorities to demand that Russian vessels with suspected dubious insurance provide details of their insurance status as they pass through the English Channel.

"Any actor that facilitates and supports Russia's malign activities could be exposing themselves to sanctions," the government said.

Russia rejects Western pressure to limit its oil exports, and in the past year, there has been growth in the number of tankers transporting cargoes that are not regulated or insured by conventional Western providers.

The 18 oil tankers will be barred from UK ports and unable to access British maritime services, bringing the total number of sanctioned Russian oil tankers to 43.

The vessels included NS Bora, Atlas and Moskovsky Prospect.

"The UK's relentless action against the shadow fleet is putting grit into the system and starving (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine of crucial revenues," the government said.

The targeted oil tankers transported an estimated 4.9 billion pounds ($6.37 billion) worth of oil last year, it said.

As part of Thursday's action, the UK also sanctioned Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC.

"We must combat malign Russian activity at every turn, whether illicit tactics to bolster Putin’s war chest, their use of cyber-attacks or barbarism on the front line in Ukraine," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

The Russian Embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the sanctions.

($1 = 0.7692 pounds)


(Reuters - Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by William James and Bernadette Baum)

Offshore LNG Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

New LNG Bunker Vessel for TotalEnergies LNG Bunkering Ops
(Credit: North Star)

Industry Partnership to Deliver SOV Tailor-Made for...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Iberdrola and Masdar Install All 50 Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm (Video)

Iberdrola and Masdar Install A

Current News

ABS Takes Charge of Digital Twin Project for Petrobras’ FPSOs

ABS Takes Charge of Digital Tw

Zelim Showcases Its MOB Detection Solution in Canada

Zelim Showcases Its MOB Detect

UK Introduces Sanctions on Russian Oil and LNG vessels

UK Introduces Sanctions on Rus

Transocean Scoops $193M Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Deal

Transocean Scoops $193M Ultra-

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine