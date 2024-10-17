Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean Scoops $193M Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Deal

Deepwater Conqueror drillship (Credit: Transocean)
Deepwater Conqueror drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a one-year contract for the Deepwater Conqueror drillship with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is expected to start in October 2025 and contribute approximately $193 million in backlog, including additional services.

Deepwater Conqueror is a DSME 12000 ultra-deepwater drillship, built/upgraded in 2016/2017 by DSME in South Korea.

It has been designed to operate at water depths of up to 12,000 ft (3,658 m), and maximum drilling depth of 40,000 ft (12,192 m).

