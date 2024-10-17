Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Palfinger to Supply Cranes for RWE’s German Nordseecluster Substations

Palfinger Marine, an Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting, loading, and handling systems for marine applications, has been selected to provide cranes and lifesaving equipment for RWE’s German Nordseecluster substations.

The Nordseecluster project, which is being developed by the global energy company RWE, is located 50 kilometers north off the island of Juist and will be constructed in two phases.

The cluster A is scheduled to become fully operational by 2027, while cluster B will start commercial operation by 2029.

Palfinger Marine will equip two substations for Nordseecluster A with three fixed boom cranes - two PF200 with an outreach of seven meters and one PF160 with and outreach of 4.5 meters - as well as four liferaft davits.

The delivery is scheduled from October 2024 onward.

With a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 German homes.

"It is very exciting to implement a project with our long-standing partners, RWE and the renowned shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique. While we have collaborated on numerous projects with the latter, this is the second project in which Palfinger Marine has been selected to provide equipment for Chantiers de l’Atlantique built substations", said Iavor Markov, Global Sales Manager Wind Cranes at Palfinger Marine.

