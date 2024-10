Offshore seismic services contractor Shearwater Geoservices has secured work on two survey projects in Asia Pacific.

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded two consecutive towed streamer survey projects, set to begin in early fourth quarter of 2024.

The combined duration of the survey will be three months, the company said.

Shearwater Geoservices added it will use its multi-sensor vessel Geo Coral to complete the job.