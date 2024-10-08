Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
VINCI Set to Acquire Two Dutch Maritime Specialists

(Credit: VINCI Energies)

VINCI Energies has expanded its industrial activities into a new market segment in the Netherlands with the acquisition of RH Marine and Bakker Sliedrecht, a group of two companies specializing in the maritime sector.

By joining VINCI Energies’ network of companies, RH Marine and Bakker Sliedrecht are helping to enhance the division’s offering in the industrial services market and strengthen its presence in the Netherlands.

Founded in 1860, RH Marine is a system integrator that provides automation and electrical solutions as well as integrated systems in the maritime industry.

With its high-end expertise and experience, RH Marine offers innovative solutions for all ships in the market: from engineering to system integration and installation, commissioning, maintenance and life cycle support.

Founded in 1919, Bakker Sliedrecht is an electrical integrator that designs, installs and maintains electrical installations as well as onshore electrical infrastructures for the nautical, dredging and offshore sectors.

The transaction will be submitted to the Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM), the Dutch competition authority and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

