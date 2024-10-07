Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat for Brunei's Oil and Gas Sector

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered the Amarco S1 fast crew boat to Amarco which will be put to long-term operation for Brunei’s oil and gas sector.

The 42-meter Amarco S1 vessel is powered by triple Baudouin 12M26.3 engines coupled with ZF3050 gearboxes, capable of achieving speeds of over 28.5 knots.

Additionally, it is designed to be future-ready, enabling the integration of gyro stabilizer and offering the option to install a motion-compensated gangway as future capabilities.

The vessel is equipped with a plug-and-play hybrid system, allowing for certain operating profiles to be performed entirely on battery power.

Key features of the Amarco S1 include an external firefighting system (FIFI) and an Oil Dispersant System, both of which enhance its ability to respond to emergencies such as oil spills and fires. The vessel's maneuverability is further optimized with a bow thruster and auto-trimming interceptors, providing the captain with greater control during complex offshore operations.

"We are delighted and honored to be selected for this prestigious project with Amarco San Bhd, which will serve the demanding Bruneian offshore oil and gas sector. We thank them for their trust in us and look forward to the vessel's deployment,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.