TotalEnergies Joins RWE in 4GW Offshore Wind Scheme in Germany

TotalEnergies has made an agreement with RWE to acquire 50% equity stake in two large-scale offshore wind projects in Germany, whose combined capacity is 4 GW.

RWE was awarded the sites in the latest offshore wind auction in Germany in August.

Located approximately 110 to 115 kilometres north-west of the German island of Borkum, the sites N-9.1 and N-9.2 are large enough to accommodate offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 2,000 MW.

Investment decisions are expected to be taken by 2027 (N-9.1) and 2028 (N-9.2), respectively. Subject to the necessary permits and confirmation of grid connection, offshore construction could start in 2029 and 2030, with full commissioning planned for 2031 and 2032 respectively.

“We are delighted to welcome TotalEnergies onboard as our partner in the delivery of these large-scale offshore wind projects in our home market of Germany. As a trusted partner in our Dutch offshore wind project OranjeWind, TotalEnergies shares our ambition to further drive the growth of offshore wind energy to accelerate the energy transition in Germany and beyond,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

“We are pleased to strengthen our ties with RWE, a key player in renewables and our partner in OranjeWind project in the Netherlands. This new partnership contributes to our integrated development in the German electricity market, the largest in Europe, and will enable TotalEnergies to provide green electrons to decarbonize the country’s electricity and industry,” added Olivier Jouny, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies.

RWE already operates 19 offshore wind farms, including six off the German coast. The company is also currently building four large offshore wind farms - the Sofia offshore wind farm (1.4 GW) in the UK, the Thor offshore project (1.1 GW) in Denmark and the OranjeWind offshore wind farm (795 MW) in the Netherlands together with TotalEnergies, as well as the Nordseecluster with a total capacity of 1.6 GW north of the island of Juist in Germany.