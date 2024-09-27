Spliethoff Orders Eight New L-Type Multi-Purpose Vessels

Dutch shipping company Spliethoff has placed an order with Wuhu Shipyard in China for the construction of a new series of eight multi-purpose vessels with an option for two additional vessels.

This new series of L-type vessels will be delivered starting the first quarter of 2028.

The L-type vessels are specially designed for the transportation of various dry cargo types, including paper products, bulk cargo, project cargo and containers.

These Finnish/Swedish 1A Ice-Classed vessels will measure 203.25 meters in length, 28.25 meters in width, and will have a maximum draft of 10.5 meters.

They will have a total capacity of about 33,700 m3 and a deadweight (DWAT) of 28,600 mt, making them the largest vessels in the Spliethoff fleet.

The energy-efficient vessels are designed with slender hull lines and will be prepared for the use of future fuels.

The vessels, with the bridge located at the front, will be equipped with five lifts (side loaders) and three cranes with a capacity of 150 mt each, combinable to 300 mt SWL. The deck of these vessels is large and free from obstructions, making it suitable for cargo with large dimensions.

“We are convinced that we will have secured the excellent service to our clients for the future and look forward to welcoming these energy-efficient vessels into our fleet. We are proud of this step forward and believe that the L-type will play an important role in the sustainable future of our company,” said Michael van den Heuvel, CCO of Spliethoff.