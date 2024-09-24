Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Signs LNG Supply Deal with South Korea’s HD Hyundai Chemical

TotalEnergies has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with HD Hyundai Chemical for the delivery of 200,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for seven years starting from 2027.

Thanks to this agreement, with prices indexed both to Brent and Henry Hub, TotalEnergies strengthens its long-term position in South Korea, the world’s third-largest LNG importing country.

In Asia, LNG serves as a true transition energy, mitigating the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions when it replaces coal in electricity generation.

“We are pleased with this agreement with HD Hyundai Chemical, which will supply natural gas to one of their industrial sites. This agreement allows us to continue securing long-term sales in Asia and reduce our exposure to spot market gas prices,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.

