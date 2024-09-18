CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Production as Bebinca Typhoon Crosses East China Sea

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has informed the production from its offshore oil and gas platforms remained unaffected by the typhoon Bebinca, the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai in the last 70 years.

CNOOC work together with all the support personnel to promptly evacuate staffs working on offshore platform before the typhoon’s arrival to ensure their health and safety.

During the passing of Typhoon Bebinca, CNOOC implemented its ‘Typhoon Production’ model and through its onshore control, it conducted remote control production of offshore platforms to ensure continuous and stable production during the typhoon.

According to CNOOC, its mature typhoon response measures resulted in typhoon not having any impact on the company.

Typhoon Bebinca crossed the East China Sea, becoming the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai since 1949.