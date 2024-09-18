Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Production as Bebinca Typhoon Crosses East China Sea

© bomboman / Adobe Stock
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has informed the production from its offshore oil and gas platforms remained unaffected by the typhoon Bebinca, the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai in the last 70 years.

CNOOC work together with all the support personnel to promptly evacuate staffs working on offshore platform before the typhoon’s arrival to ensure their health and safety.

During the passing of Typhoon Bebinca, CNOOC implemented its ‘Typhoon Production’ model and through its onshore control, it conducted remote control production of offshore platforms to ensure continuous and stable production during the typhoon.

According to CNOOC, its mature typhoon response measures resulted in typhoon not having any impact on the company.

Typhoon Bebinca crossed the East China Sea, becoming the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai since 1949.

Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit MODEC)

ABS Greenlights Toray’s Innovative Technique for In-Situ...
© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

Hurricane Francine Leaves Over 12% of US Gulf of Mexico...

World Energy Jobs
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
 eMag     Digital     PDF 
Sponsored by:

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Tidal Transit Orders Battery-ready CTV Pair

Tidal Transit Orders Battery-r

VideoRay Announces 25th Anniversary Photo Contest

VideoRay Announces 25th Annive

Saipem Bags $2B Saudi Aramco Contract for Marjan Field

Saipem Bags $2B Saudi Aramco C

CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Production as Bebinca Typhoon Crosses East China Sea

CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Pro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine