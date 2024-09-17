Drydocks World Orders Region’s Largest Floating Sheerleg Crane

Drydocks World has signed a deal for the largest floating sheerleg crane in the Middle East and Africa.

Fabricated by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), the new 5,000 tonne crane features a 160-meter-long A-frame and a 600-tonne fly jib that can extend its reach to 180 meters.

An automatic ballasting system guarantees stability and includes the integration of a high-capacity ballast water treatment plant.

The design, construction, testing, and commissioning phase is expected to take approximately 24 months, with completion scheduled in the second quarter of 2026.

Once operational, the crane will boost Drydocks World's heavy-lifting capabilities, allowing it to meet the growing demands of large-scale projects, such as high-voltage offshore converter platforms and FPSO topsides.

This cranes capability enables the installation of larger vessel modules constructed in the yard and lifted onto the vessel for assembly, both nearshore and offshore. The crane can accommodate up to 50 personnel offshore, thereby reducing the need for support vessels. Its versatility also makes it well-suited for the construction of offshore platforms, bridges and marine developments.

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "Acquiring the Middle East and Africa's largest crane of this type is a transformative step for Drydocks World. As offshore vessels continue to grow in size, the need for advanced lifting solutions with features like angled booms has become increasingly important. This new sheerleg crane, with its ability to handle heavier modules and expedite project timelines, enables us to manage more extensive and complex projects."



