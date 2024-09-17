Amogy and Partners to Develop Offshore Ammonia Cracking Solution

Ammonia-to-power solutions company Amogy announced it is teaming up with a group of industry partners to explore the technological feasibility of an innovative offshore ammonia cracking solution aimed at delivering low-cost, accessible clean hydrogen fuel.

The consortium will focus on developing an Offshore Ammonia Cracking Solution technology. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) will design the ammonia supply system and integrate it into the overall system, Amogy will provide its ammonia-cracking technology, Seoul National University (SNU) will contribute expertise in process design and simulation, POSCO Holdings intends to harness its proprietary cracking process design technology to optimize the systems needed for ship application, and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will oversee certification of the design as the class society.

South Korea is actively working to establish a robust ammonia market and advance ammonia-based technologies as a key component of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions. Ammonia, a hydrogen carrier, offers a more cost-effective and convenient alternative to liquefied hydrogen due to its established storage and transport infrastructure, Amogy said. Additionally, with energy density 2.7 times greater than hydrogen, ammonia is emerging as a carbon-free fuel option for the maritime industry.

Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology unlocks the potential of ammonia as a hydrogen carrier by leveraging state-of-the-art catalyst materials to crack ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability, reducing heating and maintenance requirements.

“With the increasing emphasis on obtaining affordable clean hydrogen from international sources for diverse domestic industries, we are highly optimistic about the results of this joint research focused on offshore ammonia cracking solutions. We are committed to collaborating with our partners to establish the most efficient and effective clean hydrogen supply chain,” stated Kwang-pil Chang, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE.

“We are excited to join forces with this esteemed consortium to develop an innovative offshore ammonia cracking solution,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “This partnership marks a pivotal advancement in leveraging ammonia to achieve net-zero emissions. Together, we are paving the way for cleaner marine fuel solutions and supporting South Korea’s ambitious decarbonization objectives.”

“We strongly believe this collaboration will contribute to diversifying the supply of clean hydrogen required for decarbonization in various industries, in addition to its application in shipping,” stated Ju Woung Yoon, a head of Clean Hydrogen Research Center at POSCO Holdings.

“Cracking ammonia offshore to produce hydrogen for industrial applications is a solution that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition in heavy industry. At ABS, we are proud to support this coalition with our deep technical expertise and safety focus to navigate the regulatory and class elements of the design,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.