Lloyd’s Register to Certify World’s Largest Tidal Energy Turbine

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, has signed an agreement with Orbital Marine Power to start the certification process for the world’s largest tidal energy converter, rated at 2.4 MW.

Once in operation, Orbital’s next generation O2-X tidal energy turbine will be capable of delivering 2.4 MW of electrical power.

The assessment will be undertaken in accordance with the international standard for Technology Qualification (IEC TS 62600-4) and the associated IECRE operational document (OD 310-4).

Lloyd’s Register has assigned ten discipline specialists to assess various aspects of the tidal energy converter against the aforementioned documents, and other applicable IEC and ISO standards. The outcome from a primary assessment will result in an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the TEC.

The IECRE technology qualification process includes verification and validation of the technology being assessed. Verification activities conclude with an IECRE Feasibility Statement, while validation ends with an IECRE Conformity Statement for technology qualification.

Upon satisfactory conclusion of the entire technology qualification process, the technology can begin formal certification through other IECRE marine energy certification processes, such as Prototype certification and Type certification.

“As the only IECRE RECB with a scope to assess this tidal energy converter in accordance with applicable international standards and processes, Lloyd’s Register is pleased to lead the assessment of the O2-X tidal energy converter to meet Orbital’s commitments in regions where their tidal energy converters are expected to operate,” said Winston D’Souza, Global Technical Authority for Offshore Renewables at Lloyd’s Register.

“Engineered for compatibility with a wide range of tidal site classes, the O2-X design enables series production by allowing the same core turbine design to customized for a wide range of projects.

“Embarking on the certification process now reflects the maturity of the O2-X design and our strong project pipeline, which is driving the need to start series production,” added Calum Miller, Principal Engineer and Hydrodynamics Manager at Orbital.