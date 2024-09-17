Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Makes Oil and Gas Discovery in North Sea

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor and its partners have made an oil and gas discovery on the Gudrun field in the North Sea, offshore Norway, using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The discovery was made in wildcat wells 15/3-13 S and 15/3-13 A, in production license 025.

The license is operated by Equinor with 36% working interest, with partners OMV Norge holding 24% stake, Repsol Norge 15% and Vår Energi 25%.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 0.1 and 1.2 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent in the intra-Draupne Formation, and between 0.4 and 1.3 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent in the Hugin Formation.

According to Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the licensees will assess the well results in light of other prospectivity in the area.

