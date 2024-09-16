Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Malaysia’s First Hybrid Fast Crew Boat Gets Launched

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
Strategic Marine, in collaboration with Centus Marine, has unveiled Malaysia’s first hybrid Fast Crew Boat (FCB).

The vessel is equipped with the latest hybrid technology and gyro-stabilization, marking a significant advancement in the region’s maritime industry.

It has been specifically designed to improve efficiency and sustainability in offshore operations, offering significant advantages in crew transfer to oil platforms.

The vessel’s hybrid propulsion system reduces fuel consumption and lowers emissions, its gyro-stabilization enhances stability, ensuring safer and more efficient operations.

“We are excited to bring this innovative hybrid FCB to the Malaysian market in partnership with Centus Marine. This launch highlights our commitment to offering sustainable maritime solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also support the industry’s shift towards greener technologies,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

“This new hybrid vessel aligns with our goals of reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability in offshore operations. We are eager to see the positive impact it will have on the efficiency and safety of crew transfers, while contributing to greener practices in the maritime sector,” added Derick Soo of Centus Marine.

